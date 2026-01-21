Health Tip of the Week: Health benefits from creatine gaining popularity

Sponsored by Baton Rouge General

Creatine isn’t just for the gym anymore. While it’s long been used to boost strength and performance, research suggests creatine may also support brain health, bone strength, injury prevention, and healthy aging. Your body makes some creatine naturally, and you get small amounts from foods like red meat and seafood, but supplements provide higher levels.

Studies show it may help with mental fatigue, age-related muscle loss, and recovery from intense activity.

Creatine is generally safe when used as directed, but it’s not one-size-fits-all. Before jumping on a wellness trend, talk with your healthcare provider to see if it’s right for you.

