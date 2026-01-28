Baton Rouge General health tip of the week: The hidden risks behind meat stick mania

Sponsored by Baton Rouge General

Protein is important, but where it comes from matters. Meat sticks may be convenient and trendy, but they’re heavily processed and often high in sodium, saturated fat, and preservatives like nitrates.

Eating processed meats regularly has been linked to higher risks of heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers. An occasional meat stick is fine, but it shouldn’t be your go-to snack.

For everyday protein, reach for whole foods like Greek yogurt, eggs, beans, hummus, nuts, or leftover chicken or fish. Balance and variety help your body stay strong for the long haul.

