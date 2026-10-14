Restaurants & Retail New owners bring fresh flavor to Sammy’s former home October 14, 2026 By Daily Report Staff Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Sammy’s Grill on Highland. (Google Street View) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. The Historic Highland Road Grill will open Thursday, Oct. 15, in the former Sammy’s Grill location at 8635 Highland Road, combining elements of the longtime Baton Rouge restaurant with a fresh menu and updated atmosphere, 225 reports. Co-owners Willie Chapman, his wife, Kayte, and his sisters Emily Hazelwood and Amanda Singley have owned Willie’s Restaurant This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Modern business communication: Why it’s time to upgrade your phone system A legacy that continues to move FranU forward: 10 years of... Daily Report Poll What is your company’s primary strategy for managing rising costs heading into 2027? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects