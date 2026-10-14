Restaurants & Retail

New owners bring fresh flavor to Sammy’s former home

By Daily Report Staff
0
Prefer us on Google
Sammy’s Grill on Highland. (Google Street View)
Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond.

The Historic Highland Road Grill will open Thursday, Oct. 15, in the former Sammy’s Grill location at 8635 Highland Road, combining elements of the longtime Baton Rouge restaurant with a fresh menu and updated atmosphere, 225 reports.  Co-owners Willie Chapman, his wife, Kayte, and his sisters Emily Hazelwood and Amanda Singley have owned Willie’s Restaurant

This article is only available to paid Insiders

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Sign in.

Comments (0)

From Our Partners

Daily Report Poll

ASK AI

Ask anything about Baton Rouge business

Ascension Parish
Tin Roof
Real estate projects