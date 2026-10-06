Real EstateRestaurants & Retail

New Orleans’ Forbidden Pizza is planning a Baton Rouge location

Author Profile Image
By Jordan Arceneaux
0
Prefer us on Google
iStock.com/ma-no
Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond.

A New Orleans-based pizza restaurant is planning to expand into Baton Rouge with a location along Highland Road near the Kenilworth Shopping Center. Forbidden Pizza is seeking approval of an infill small planned unit development, or ISPUD, for a roughly 0.4-acre property. The project calls for constructing a two-story commercial building. Plans show the approximately

This article is only available to paid Insiders

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Sign in.

Comments (0)

From Our Partners

Daily Report Poll

ASK AI

Ask anything about Baton Rouge business

Ascension Parish
Tin Roof
Real estate projects