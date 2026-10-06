Real EstateRestaurants & Retail New Orleans’ Forbidden Pizza is planning a Baton Rouge location October 6, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/ma-no Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. A New Orleans-based pizza restaurant is planning to expand into Baton Rouge with a location along Highland Road near the Kenilworth Shopping Center. Forbidden Pizza is seeking approval of an infill small planned unit development, or ISPUD, for a roughly 0.4-acre property. The project calls for constructing a two-story commercial building. Plans show the approximately This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners In Baton Rouge, connections make the difference for Jennifer Toups of... Modern business communication: Why it’s time to upgrade your phone system Daily Report Poll How confident are you that BREC will “change, improve and evolve” under its new leadership? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects