Economic Development

New airport, road projects bolster Livingston Parish’s economic outlook

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By Jordan Arceneaux
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Livingston Parish is positioned to benefit from a wave of investment across the Baton Rouge region, with infrastructure projects, a new airport and continued strength among major employers supporting the parish’s outlook, economist Loren Scott says. Speaking Tuesday at the Livingston Economic Development Council luncheon, Scott noted Livingston’s unusual role within the regional economy. The

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