Economic Development New airport, road projects bolster Livingston Parish’s economic outlook October 13, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/zoff-photo Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Livingston Parish is positioned to benefit from a wave of investment across the Baton Rouge region, with infrastructure projects, a new airport and continued strength among major employers supporting the parish’s outlook, economist Loren Scott says. Speaking Tuesday at the Livingston Economic Development Council luncheon, Scott noted Livingston’s unusual role within the regional economy. The This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Listening to your body: What every woman should know about endometrial... Modern business communication: Why it’s time to upgrade your phone system Daily Report Poll What best describes the return your company is seeing from AI? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects