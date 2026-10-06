Economic DevelopmentEducation & Workforce More than $1B in planned road projects could accelerate Baton Rouge’s economy October 6, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/DenisTangneyJr Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. More than $1 billion in state road construction projects are slated for the Baton Rouge metro over the next two years, further boosting a regional economy already benefiting from billions of dollars in industrial investment. That’s according to economist Loren Scott’s latest Louisiana Economic Forecast, which he presented at Business Report’s Louisiana Business Symposium on This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Modern business communication: Why it’s time to upgrade your phone system Built around a landmark: LeBlanc & Fresina’s award-winning Parade Home Daily Report Poll How confident are you that BREC will “change, improve and evolve” under its new leadership? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects