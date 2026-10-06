Economic DevelopmentEducation & Workforce

More than $1B in planned road projects could accelerate Baton Rouge’s economy

Author Profile Image
By Jordan Arceneaux
0
Prefer us on Google
iStock.com/DenisTangneyJr
Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond.

More than $1 billion in state road construction projects are slated for the Baton Rouge metro over the next two years, further boosting a regional economy already benefiting from billions of dollars in industrial investment. That’s according to economist Loren Scott’s latest Louisiana Economic Forecast, which he presented at Business Report’s Louisiana Business Symposium on

This article is only available to paid Insiders

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Sign in.

Comments (0)

From Our Partners

Daily Report Poll

ASK AI

Ask anything about Baton Rouge business

Ascension Parish
Tin Roof
Real estate projects