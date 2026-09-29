Hospitality & TourismReal Estate Mike Wampold moving ahead with restoration plans for Longwood Plantation September 29, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Mike Wampold, right, discusses construction plans regarding Harveston, his traditional neighborhood development, with builder Chuck Dupree in 2019. (Marie Constantin) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Developer Mike Wampold is moving forward with plans to restore the historic Longwood Plantation property in Baton Rouge, with the project expected to turn the plantation home into a bed-and-breakfast-style destination. Wampold says his team is working to secure approval from the State Historic Preservation Office before seeking a building permit. “We’re in the process This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Built around a landmark: LeBlanc & Fresina’s award-winning Parade Home Modern business communication: Why it’s time to upgrade your phone system Daily Report Poll Do you think AI will ultimately help lower inflation? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects