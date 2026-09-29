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Mike Wampold moving ahead with restoration plans for Longwood Plantation

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By Jordan Arceneaux
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Mike Wampold, right, discusses construction plans regarding Harveston, his traditional neighborhood development, with builder Chuck Dupree in 2019. (Marie Constantin)
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Developer Mike Wampold is moving forward with plans to restore the historic Longwood Plantation property in Baton Rouge, with the project expected to turn the plantation home into a bed-and-breakfast-style destination. Wampold says his team is working to secure approval from the State Historic Preservation Office before seeking a building permit. “We’re in the process

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