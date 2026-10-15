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Metro Council OKs tax breaks for mystery events at Tiger Stadium, Alex Box

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By Dillon Lowe
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The Metro Council on Wednesday voted to allow East Baton Rouge Parish to rebate certain local sales and use taxes tied to two major events proposed for LSU venues next spring. One event is scheduled for March 4 at Alex Box Stadium; the other, March 6 at Tiger Stadium. Neither has yet been publicly identified.

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