Hospitality & TourismSports & Entertainment Metro Council OKs tax breaks for mystery events at Tiger Stadium, Alex Box October 15, 2026 By Dillon Lowe Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/ReDunnLev Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. The Metro Council on Wednesday voted to allow East Baton Rouge Parish to rebate certain local sales and use taxes tied to two major events proposed for LSU venues next spring. One event is scheduled for March 4 at Alex Box Stadium; the other, March 6 at Tiger Stadium. Neither has yet been publicly identified. This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Modern business communication: Why it’s time to upgrade your phone system Listening to your body: What every woman should know about endometrial... Daily Report Poll What is the single most important step Louisiana should take to develop the workforce needed to support major economic development projects? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects