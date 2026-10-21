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Meta’s Baton Rouge workforce academy gets a November launch date

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By Dillon Lowe
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(Courtesy Meta)
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Meta’s Baton Rouge workforce academy will launch Nov. 2 with an inaugural class of 50 to 100 trainees. That’s according to David Helveston, president and CEO of Associated Builders and Contractors’ Pelican Chapter, which is hosting the academy at its Baton Rouge Training Center at 19251 Highland Road. Helveston says a second cohort is scheduled

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