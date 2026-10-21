Economic DevelopmentEnergyManufacturingEducation & Workforce Meta’s Baton Rouge workforce academy gets a November launch date October 21, 2026 By Dillon Lowe Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google (Courtesy Meta) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Meta’s Baton Rouge workforce academy will launch Nov. 2 with an inaugural class of 50 to 100 trainees. That’s according to David Helveston, president and CEO of Associated Builders and Contractors’ Pelican Chapter, which is hosting the academy at its Baton Rouge Training Center at 19251 Highland Road. Helveston says a second cohort is scheduled This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners A legacy that continues to move FranU forward: 10 years of... Mercedes-Benz: Innovation and safety for every driver Daily Report Poll How do you expect the congressional midterm elections to play out? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects