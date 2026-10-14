Meet the 500: Keith Chappell

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Editor’s note: This series highlights Business Report‘s Capital Region 500 honorees.

As CFO and senior vice president of The Celtic Group, Keith Chappell helps steer a diverse portfolio that spans marine and logistics, real estate and film production. A member of the executive team and board, he brings more than 20 years of experience to a broad leadership role encompassing finance and accounting, information technology, human resources, real estate, administration and film studio operations.

His work extends beyond The Celtic Group. Chappell is active in organizations focused on strengthening Louisiana’s economic and civic future, including the Committee of 100 for Economic Development and the Baton Rouge Area Foundation. He also serves on the LABI Emerging Leaders Council and is a Leadership Louisiana Class of 2025 alumnus.

As a commissioner on the Louisiana Naval War Memorial Commission, Chappell helps oversee the USS Kidd and Veterans Museum and preserve Louisiana’s naval and military heritage. He also serves as a foster parent, providing stability, support and opportunity to children in need—an especially personal extension of his commitment to strengthening the community.

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Baton Rouge 10 years from now

I hope to see a Baton Rouge with a vibrant downtown full of life and opportunity, schools that are thriving, and an economy strong enough to bring people back to our state instead of driving them away.

A proud professional moment

Led a company-wide initiative to strengthen employee engagement and culture, resulting in The Celtic Group being named one of the Best Places to Work in Baton Rouge in 2024.

Key strategies that guide me as a leader

I try to draw a circle around myself, start within that circle and focus on what I can truly influence—the principals that matter most to me, my company and my people. I try to communicate authentically, serve with integrity and build others up. I believe leadership isn’t about being at the top; it’s about making sure your team succeeds before you do. I’ve found that when I lead with that mindset, everything else falls into place—trust, performance and culture.

Someone whose leadership I try to emulate

One of my first bosses, David. He led with integrity, humility, and a sense of humor that made even tough days easier. He treated people with respect, listened before he spoke, and never made anyone feel small. Watching him showed me that great leadership isn’t about authority, it’s about character and connection.

Best piece of advice I’ve received

I try to follow the 24-hour rule. When I’m upset or frustrated, I wait a full day before responding. It gives me time to cool off, think clearly, and respond with perspective instead of emotion.

Toughest professional challenge

Early in my career, I found myself in a tough spot—our company lost its CFO, controller, senior accountant and cost accountant all within 90 days, right in the middle of a system implementation and company integration. I was suddenly elevated into a senior role with a lot of responsibility and very little experience. It forced me to slow down, stay patient and take one challenge at a time. I focused on keeping things moving, supporting my team and staying committed to doing what was best for the company. Looking back, it taught me how much you can grow when you stay steady under pressure and lead with perseverance.

Biggest professional risk taken

Moving from Texas to Louisiana for a consulting role with no guarantee of permanent employment. It was a leap of faith, personally and professionally. However, I trusted in God and that decision ended up opening the door to some of the most rewarding experiences of my career and ultimately led me to where I am today.

How we’re using AI

We’re using AI to automate processes and improve efficiency across all areas of our business. Beyond that, we host monthly “lunch and learns” to help our employees build new skills and understand how AI can make their jobs easier. We focus on teaching our team to use it responsibly and to not be afraid of it. We’re not using it to replace jobs but to make our people and company better at what we do.

Lesson learned the hard way

Time is incredibly valuable, and finding balance between work and home is essential. My greatest responsibility is to my family, and I’ve had to recognize when work starts to take too much of that space. It’s taught me that success at work means more when you’re also showing up fully for the people who matter most.

Decision my younger self wouldn’t believe

My younger self would never believe I became a foster parent, but would love the story it led to.

Favorite family tradition

Even in the chaos of three young kids and a rowdy dog, we always make time to sit together at the kitchen table for dinner. It’s our chance to slow down, laugh, and talk about the day.

Most people don’t know

I spent all of my high school years, and some of my college years, working on a farm and ranch.