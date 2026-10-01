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LSU’s Energy Institute has a new executive director. See who it is

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By Dillon Lowe
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John Flake has been named executive director of the LSU Energy Institute, taking the helm from Greg Upton, who had been serving as interim executive director. Meg Sunstrom, chief communications officer for the LSU System, confirmed the leadership change with Daily Report. She says Flake assumed the role Sept. 16. He has also been named

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