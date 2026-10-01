Education & WorkforceEnergy LSU’s Energy Institute has a new executive director. See who it is October 1, 2026 By Dillon Lowe Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google LSU's campus. (iStock/CRobertson) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. John Flake has been named executive director of the LSU Energy Institute, taking the helm from Greg Upton, who had been serving as interim executive director. Meg Sunstrom, chief communications officer for the LSU System, confirmed the leadership change with Daily Report. She says Flake assumed the role Sept. 16. He has also been named This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Modern business communication: Why it’s time to upgrade your phone system Listening to your body: What every woman should know about endometrial... Daily Report Poll How should Louisiana approach data center development? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects