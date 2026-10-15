Economic DevelopmentTechnology & Artificial Intelligence (AI)Education & Workforce Louisiana’s data center surge is testing the limits of economic growth October 15, 2026 By Business Report Staff Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google In north Louisiaa, Amazon is investing $18 billion in campuses across Caddo and Bossier parishes that will support cloud computing technologies. This is the site in Blanchard. Photography courtesy Louisiana Economic Development Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. For decades, much of rural Louisiana has struggled to attract major investment and sustain economic growth. Now, billions of dollars in artificial intelligence infrastructure are transforming the outlook for communities across the state—and the economic ripple effects are only beginning to emerge. As Business Report writes in its latest issue, four major data center projects―Meta This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Magnet Mania puts East Baton Rouge’s magnet programs in the spotlight Modern business communication: Why it’s time to upgrade your phone system Daily Report Poll What is the single most important step Louisiana should take to develop the workforce needed to support major economic development projects? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects