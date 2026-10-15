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Louisiana’s data center surge is testing the limits of economic growth

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By Business Report Staff
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In north Louisiaa, Amazon is investing $18 billion in campuses across Caddo and Bossier parishes that will support cloud computing technologies. This is the site in Blanchard. Photography courtesy Louisiana Economic Development
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For decades, much of rural Louisiana has struggled to attract major investment and sustain economic growth. Now, billions of dollars in artificial intelligence infrastructure are transforming the outlook for communities across the state—and the economic ripple effects are only beginning to emerge. As Business Report writes in its latest issue, four major data center projects―Meta

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