EnergyManufacturing State’s carbon capture industry navigates political and regulatory headwinds October 30, 2026 By Daily Report Staff Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Illustration: iStock.com/Petmal Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. The cancellations of Air Products’ $4.5 billion Louisiana Clean Energy project in Ascension Parish and SunGas Renewables’ $2.5 billion Beaver Lake Renewable Energy facility near Alexandria highlight growing challenges for carbon capture and storage investments in Louisiana, according to 10/12 Industry Report. Both projects faced significant community opposition over plans to capture and transport carbon This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Listening to your body: What every woman should know about endometrial... New city, new opportunity: Building St. George Daily Report Poll Do you think LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt will enter the 2027 NFL draft or remain at LSU for another year? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects