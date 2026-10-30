EnergyManufacturing

State’s carbon capture industry navigates political and regulatory headwinds

By Daily Report Staff
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The cancellations of Air Products’ $4.5 billion Louisiana Clean Energy project in Ascension Parish and SunGas Renewables’ $2.5 billion Beaver Lake Renewable Energy facility near Alexandria highlight growing challenges for carbon capture and storage investments in Louisiana, according to 10/12 Industry Report. Both projects faced significant community opposition over plans to capture and transport carbon

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