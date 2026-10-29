EnergyPolitics & Policy

Louisiana tightens data center tax breaks

By Daily Report Staff
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A rendering of the Meta Data Center being built in Richland Parish. (Courtesy of Meta)
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Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry has established the new Louisiana Ratepayer and Community Protection Initiative that establishes requirements for data center developers seeking the state’s sales and use tax exemption.  The framework, launched through an executive order in June, requires companies to demonstrate commitments across eight areas, including protecting existing utility customers from project-related cost increases,

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