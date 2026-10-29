EnergyPolitics & Policy Louisiana tightens data center tax breaks October 29, 2026 By Daily Report Staff Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google A rendering of the Meta Data Center being built in Richland Parish. (Courtesy of Meta) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry has established the new Louisiana Ratepayer and Community Protection Initiative that establishes requirements for data center developers seeking the state’s sales and use tax exemption. The framework, launched through an executive order in June, requires companies to demonstrate commitments across eight areas, including protecting existing utility customers from project-related cost increases, This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Mercedes-Benz: Innovation and safety for every driver EisnerAmper: Rooted in Baton Rouge, invested in the Gulf Coast’s future Daily Report Poll What should the state’s top priority be in addressing the growing orphan oil and gas well problem? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects