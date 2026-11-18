Economic Development Louisiana takes its ‘come home’ pitch to Houston November 18, 2026 By Daily Report Staff Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/Art Wager Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. With a budget of $40,000 to $50,000, LED is launching a campaign in Houston to attract Texas businesses, recruit talent and encourage former Louisiana residents to return home. The initiative, which marks the first phase of a broader Texas recruitment strategy, comes as Louisiana seeks to position itself as a more predictable and competitive place This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Discussion (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Building better workplaces starts with the right resources Eighteen Under 18: Meet the young leaders making a difference in... Daily Report Poll What should President Donald Trump’s top priority be during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects