Entrepreneurship & Small Business

Louisiana startups optimistic about hiring, but access to capital remains a challenge

By Daily Report Staff
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Nearly two-thirds of Louisiana startups expect to expand their workforces over the next year, even as many continue to rely on their own resources to finance growth, according to a new statewide report examining the state’s entrepreneurial economy. The inaugural Louisiana Startup Report, produced by Tulane University’s Albert Lepage Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation in

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