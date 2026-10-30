Entrepreneurship & Small Business Louisiana startups optimistic about hiring, but access to capital remains a challenge October 30, 2026 By Daily Report Staff Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/cofotoisme Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Nearly two-thirds of Louisiana startups expect to expand their workforces over the next year, even as many continue to rely on their own resources to finance growth, according to a new statewide report examining the state’s entrepreneurial economy. The inaugural Louisiana Startup Report, produced by Tulane University’s Albert Lepage Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation in This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Put Baton Rouge on the meeting map Magnet Mania puts East Baton Rouge’s magnet programs in the spotlight Daily Report Poll Do you think LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt will enter the 2027 NFL draft or remain at LSU for another year? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects