Economic Development Louisiana lands in the top 10 for business competitiveness October 15, 2026 By Business Report Staff Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/Art Wager Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. VOICE YOUR OPINION What is the single most important step Louisiana should take to develop the workforce needed to support major economic development projects? Vote here in today’s poll. Louisiana ranks ninth nationally among the best states for doing business in 2026, according to a new report from economic development publication Area Development, This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners A legacy that continues to move FranU forward: 10 years of... Listening to your body: What every woman should know about endometrial... Daily Report Poll What is the single most important step Louisiana should take to develop the workforce needed to support major economic development projects? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects