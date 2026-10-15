Economic Development

Louisiana lands in the top 10 for business competitiveness

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By Business Report Staff
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VOICE YOUR OPINION   What is the single most important step Louisiana should take to develop the workforce needed to support major economic development projects?   Vote here in today’s poll. Louisiana ranks ninth nationally among the best states for doing business in 2026, according to a new report from economic development publication Area Development,

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