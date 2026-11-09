Economic Development

Louisiana jumps in national tax competitiveness rankings. See where it sits

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By Dillon Lowe
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Louisiana climbed nine spots in the Tax Foundation’s 2027 State Tax Competitiveness Index, rising to No. 23 nationally as its sweeping 2024 tax overhaul continues to bolster its standing. Louisiana ranked 32nd last year, 37th in 2025 and 40th in 2024. The Tax Foundation, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit that advocates for tax policies that promote

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