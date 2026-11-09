Economic Development Louisiana jumps in national tax competitiveness rankings. See where it sits November 9, 2026 By Dillon Lowe Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google (iStock/DenisTangneyJr) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Louisiana climbed nine spots in the Tax Foundation’s 2027 State Tax Competitiveness Index, rising to No. 23 nationally as its sweeping 2024 tax overhaul continues to bolster its standing. Louisiana ranked 32nd last year, 37th in 2025 and 40th in 2024. The Tax Foundation, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit that advocates for tax policies that promote This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Hands-on careers, lasting impact: Skilled trades at work Magnet Mania puts East Baton Rouge’s magnet programs in the spotlight Daily Report Poll How are you feeling about LSU football following the loss to Alabama? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects