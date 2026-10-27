Healthcare

Louisiana healthcare faces a funding squeeze. Could collaboration be the answer?

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By Dillon Lowe
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Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. (Marie Constantin)
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Louisiana’s healthcare providers are bracing for a period of significant financial uncertainty, and Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center President and CEO Jonas Fontenot believes greater collaboration among hospitals and health systems may be essential to navigating it. Fontenot points to recent and looming changes to Medicaid, supplemental payment programs and Affordable Care Act subsidies as

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