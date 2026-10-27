Healthcare Louisiana healthcare faces a funding squeeze. Could collaboration be the answer? October 27, 2026 By Dillon Lowe Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. (Marie Constantin) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Louisiana’s healthcare providers are bracing for a period of significant financial uncertainty, and Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center President and CEO Jonas Fontenot believes greater collaboration among hospitals and health systems may be essential to navigating it. Fontenot points to recent and looming changes to Medicaid, supplemental payment programs and Affordable Care Act subsidies as This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Put Baton Rouge on the meeting map Building better workplaces starts with the right resources Daily Report Poll Should Louisiana consider hosting a facility that processes and stores spent nuclear fuel from other states? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects