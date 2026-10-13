Healthcare Louisiana Blue names a new president and CEO October 13, 2026 By Daily Report Staff Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 1 Prefer us on Google (File Photo) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Louisiana Blue has named Brian Keller as its next president and CEO. Keller will succeed Bryan Camerlinck, who is retiring at the end of the year. Brian Keller. (Courtesy) Keller has been with Louisiana Blue for more than 30 years. A Louisiana native, he currently serves as the insurer’s executive vice This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (1) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Mercedes-Benz: Innovation and safety for every driver Magnet Mania puts East Baton Rouge’s magnet programs in the spotlight Daily Report Poll What best describes the return your company is seeing from AI? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects