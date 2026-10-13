Healthcare

Louisiana Blue names a new president and CEO

By Daily Report Staff
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Louisiana Blue has named Brian Keller as its next president and CEO. Keller will succeed Bryan Camerlinck, who is retiring at the end of the year. Brian Keller. (Courtesy) Keller has been with Louisiana Blue for more than 30 years. A Louisiana native, he currently serves as the insurer’s executive vice

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