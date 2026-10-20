Restaurants & Retail Louie’s Cafe, now in the hands of a longtime employee, sold for less than $1M October 20, 2026 By Dillon Lowe Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Louie’s Cafe. (Collin Richie) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. One of Baton Rouge’s most storied restaurants is under new ownership. Fred Simonson, a longtime employee and general manager of Louie’s Cafe, has purchased the 85-year-old diner with his wife, Molly River Simonson. The couple acquired the business from Jimmy Wetherford, who had owned it since 1978. The transaction was seller-financed, though the Simonsons “got This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Mercedes-Benz: Innovation and safety for every driver Magnet Mania puts East Baton Rouge’s magnet programs in the spotlight Daily Report Poll What is the most important step data center developers should take to earn greater public trust? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects