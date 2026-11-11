Energy LNG financing is entering a new era. Here’s why November 11, 2026 By Sam Barnes Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Sempra, which operates Cameron LNG, is jointly owned by Sempra Infrastructure, Mitsui & Co., Mitsubishi Corporation, TotalEnergies and NYK Line. Photography by The Associated Press Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. The foreign demand for LNG imports could reach an estimated 900 million tons a year by 2040, but there’s only about 400 million tons of LNG currently being produced. That’s significant, as it makes new LNG investments a safer financial bet in the long term and, in turn, frees up additional options for project financing. This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Discussion (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Listening to your body: What every woman should know about endometrial... Stronger employees, stronger workplaces: The value of professional development Daily Report Poll What should be Louisiana’s top priority when considering new battery storage projects? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects