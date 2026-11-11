Energy

LNG financing is entering a new era. Here’s why

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By Sam Barnes
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Sempra, which operates Cameron LNG, is jointly owned by Sempra Infrastructure, Mitsui & Co., Mitsubishi Corporation, TotalEnergies and NYK Line. Photography by The Associated Press
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The foreign demand for LNG imports could reach an estimated 900 million tons a year by 2040, but there’s only about 400 million tons of LNG currently being produced. That’s significant, as it makes new LNG investments a safer financial bet in the long term and, in turn, frees up additional options for project financing.

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