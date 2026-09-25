EnergyPolitics & Policy

Livingston Parish adopts new rules for power plants, electric-generating facilities

Author Profile Image
By Jordan Arceneaux
0
Prefer us on Google
Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond.

Livingston Parish has adopted its first comprehensive regulations governing power plants and electric-generating facilities, establishing new zoning, setback and development standards as the parish prepares for potential large-scale industrial growth. The council voted 7-1 Thursday to adopt the ordinance, with Council member Lonnie Watts casting the lone dissenting vote. Council member Ricky Goff was absent. 

This article is only available to paid Insiders

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Sign in.

Comments (0)

From Our Partners

Daily Report Poll

ASK AI

Ask anything about Baton Rouge business

Ascension Parish
Tin Roof
Real estate projects