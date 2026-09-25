EnergyPolitics & Policy Livingston Parish adopts new rules for power plants, electric-generating facilities September 25, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Livingston Parish has adopted its first comprehensive regulations governing power plants and electric-generating facilities, establishing new zoning, setback and development standards as the parish prepares for potential large-scale industrial growth. The council voted 7-1 Thursday to adopt the ordinance, with Council member Lonnie Watts casting the lone dissenting vote. Council member Ricky Goff was absent. This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Caring for aging parents? The library can help Built around a landmark: LeBlanc & Fresina’s award-winning Parade Home Daily Report Poll Should Gov. Landry lift his order pausing consideration of new carbon storage well applications? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects