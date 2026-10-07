Education & Workforce Less grind, more value October 7, 2026 By Sam Barnes Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Some of the region’s best workplaces are using AI to make the most tedious aspects of the job easier No one thought it would move this fast. In just the last year, AI has taken the corporate world by storm, quickly leaving many companies behind the proverbial 8-ball in terms of adoption. Implementation strategies have This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners A legacy that continues to move FranU forward: 10 years of... Magnet Mania puts East Baton Rouge’s magnet programs in the spotlight Daily Report Poll What should Capital Region employers prioritize most to attract and retain talent? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects