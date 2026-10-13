Economic DevelopmentManufacturing LED finalizes investment in rail spur at the Port of Columbia October 13, 2026 By Daily Report Staff Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/Bodie Minster Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Louisiana Economic Development has finalized a $1 million FastSites investment to help fund a new industrial rail spur at the Port of Columbia in Caldwell Parish, closing a funding gap on the $7 million project, according to 10/12 Industry Report. The investment will support construction of a rail connection between the 400-acre port and the This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Modern business communication: Why it’s time to upgrade your phone system Mercedes-Benz: Innovation and safety for every driver Daily Report Poll What best describes the return your company is seeing from AI? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects