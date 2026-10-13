Economic DevelopmentManufacturing

LED finalizes investment in rail spur at the Port of Columbia

By Daily Report Staff
0
Prefer us on Google
iStock.com/Bodie Minster
Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond.

Louisiana Economic Development has finalized a $1 million FastSites investment to help fund a new industrial rail spur at the Port of Columbia in Caldwell Parish, closing a funding gap on the $7 million project, according to 10/12 Industry Report.   The investment will support construction of a rail connection between the 400-acre port and the

This article is only available to paid Insiders

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Sign in.

Comments (0)

From Our Partners

Daily Report Poll

ASK AI

Ask anything about Baton Rouge business

Ascension Parish
Tin Roof
Real estate projects