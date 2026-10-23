Education & WorkforceSports & EntertainmentPolitics & Policy ‘LaPolitics’: UL System president talks college athletics and higher ed funding October 23, 2026 By Jeremy Alford and David Jacobs Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Illustration: iStock.com/fstop123 Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. LaPolitics: You have hired a consultant to review how the University of Louisiana System pays for athletics. One recommendation might be that some programs need to drop down to a lower level of competition. If so, is that something you could sell to your students and alumni base? We’ve already seen pushback against the idea. This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners New city, new opportunity: Building St. George A legacy that continues to move FranU forward: 10 years of... Daily Report Poll What should Louisiana prioritize to make the most of its energy and industrial boom? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects