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‘LaPolitics’: UL System president talks college athletics and higher ed funding

By Jeremy Alford and David Jacobs
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LaPolitics: You have hired a consultant to review how the University of Louisiana System pays for athletics. One recommendation might be that some programs need to drop down to a lower level of competition. If so, is that something you could sell to your students and alumni base? We’ve already seen pushback against the idea.

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