Politics & Policy ‘LaPolitics’: Troy Carter is having a moment November 17, 2026 By Jeremy Alford and David Jacobs Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google (iStock/DenisTangneyJr) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. He received more votes than any other congressional candidate on the primary ballot, is arguably the most powerful Democrat in Louisiana today and could soon be among Washington’s top playmakers. To put it lightly, New Orleans Congressman Troy Carter is having a moment. For a Democrat to soar so high in ruby-red Louisiana is notable. This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Discussion (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Mercedes-Benz: Innovation and safety for every driver Stronger employees, stronger workplaces: The value of professional development Daily Report Poll Would you support developing offshore data centers on abandoned oil platforms in the Gulf? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects