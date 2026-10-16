EnergyPolitics & Policy

‘LaPolitics’ Q&A: Scrutinizing the costs of powering Meta

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By Penny Font
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LaPolitics: The Louisiana Public Service Commission recently voted down its administrative law judge’s order that would have required Meta to disclose how it calculated job projections and electricity needs for its Richland Parish data center project. Is the PSC overruling an ALJ unusual? Logan Burke, executive director with the Alliance for Affordable Energy: The commission

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