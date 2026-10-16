EnergyPolitics & Policy ‘LaPolitics’ Q&A: Scrutinizing the costs of powering Meta October 16, 2026 By Penny Font Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/quantic69 Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. LaPolitics: The Louisiana Public Service Commission recently voted down its administrative law judge’s order that would have required Meta to disclose how it calculated job projections and electricity needs for its Richland Parish data center project. Is the PSC overruling an ALJ unusual? Logan Burke, executive director with the Alliance for Affordable Energy: The commission This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider NowAdvertisement Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Modern business communication: Why it’s time to upgrade your phone system A legacy that continues to move FranU forward: 10 years of... Daily Report Poll For whom do you plan to vote in the Louisiana U.S. Senate race? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects