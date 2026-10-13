Politics & Policy ‘LaPolitics’: Out-of-state donations bolster record-breaking fundraising October 13, 2026 By Jeremy Alford and David Jacobs Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Illustration: iStock.com/alexkich Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Louisiana congressional candidates have never before raised as much money as they are now, with $74 million reported so far this cycle. Only 11 states have seen their candidates raise more, according to OpenSecrets, a nonprofit campaign finance watchdog. Louisiana ranks just 25th in population among states and at or near the bottom on most This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Magnet Mania puts East Baton Rouge’s magnet programs in the spotlight Modern business communication: Why it’s time to upgrade your phone system Daily Report Poll What best describes the return your company is seeing from AI? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects