Politics & Policy

‘LaPolitics’: Out-of-state donations bolster record-breaking fundraising

By Jeremy Alford and David Jacobs
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Louisiana congressional candidates have never before raised as much money as they are now, with $74 million reported so far this cycle. Only 11 states have seen their candidates raise more, according to OpenSecrets, a nonprofit campaign finance watchdog. Louisiana ranks just 25th in population among states and at or near the bottom on most

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