LawPolitics & Policy

‘LaPolitics’: Louisiana courthouse elections are mostly over before voters weigh in

By Jeremy Alford and David Jacobs
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Almost all of Louisiana’s candidates for district attorney and district judge this cycle will take office in the upcoming term without a vote of the people, overwhelmingly because they signed their names to qualifying forms this summer when no one else did. Of Louisiana’s 42 district attorney elections, only 15 are being contested this cycle.

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