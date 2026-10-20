LawPolitics & Policy ‘LaPolitics’: Louisiana courthouse elections are mostly over before voters weigh in October 20, 2026 By Jeremy Alford and David Jacobs Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Illustration: iStock.com/imaginima Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Almost all of Louisiana’s candidates for district attorney and district judge this cycle will take office in the upcoming term without a vote of the people, overwhelmingly because they signed their names to qualifying forms this summer when no one else did. Of Louisiana’s 42 district attorney elections, only 15 are being contested this cycle. This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Magnet Mania puts East Baton Rouge’s magnet programs in the spotlight Mercedes-Benz: Innovation and safety for every driver Daily Report Poll From a business perspective, do you support U.S. purchases of Russian diesel in an effort to lower energy prices? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects