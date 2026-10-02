Politics & Policy ‘LaPolitics’: Louisiana congressman wants to lead Black Caucus October 2, 2026 By Jeremy Alford and David Jacobs Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Illustration: iStock.com/Douglas Rissing Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Congressman Troy Carter has officially launched his bid to chair the Congressional Black Caucus in the next term. Carter, the current vice chair, is the favorite to become the influential group’s next leader. He already has lined up support from prominent caucus members and is an ally of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who may This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Listening to your body: What every woman should know about endometrial... In Baton Rouge, connections make the difference for Jennifer Toups of... Daily Report Poll How should Louisiana approach data center development? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects