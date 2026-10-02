Politics & Policy

‘LaPolitics’: Louisiana congressman wants to lead Black Caucus

By Jeremy Alford and David Jacobs
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Illustration: iStock.com/Douglas Rissing
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Congressman Troy Carter has officially launched his bid to chair the Congressional Black Caucus in the next term. Carter, the current vice chair, is the favorite to become the influential group’s next leader. He already has lined up support from prominent caucus members and is an ally of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who may

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