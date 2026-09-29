Politics & Policy

‘LaPolitics’: Could a Democratic wave make a splash in Louisiana

By Jeremy Alford and David Jacobs
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Illustration: iStock.com/Douglas Rissing
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National midterm elections are generally hazardous to the party that’s in power, and President Donald Trump is particularly unpopular right now, so it’s not surprising that Democrats are the betting favorites to take back the House of Representatives.  They might even win the Senate, though that’s probably less likely. Based on where this year’s 35

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