Politics & Policy ‘LaPolitics’: Could a Democratic wave make a splash in Louisiana September 29, 2026 By Jeremy Alford and David Jacobs Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Illustration: iStock.com/Douglas Rissing Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. National midterm elections are generally hazardous to the party that’s in power, and President Donald Trump is particularly unpopular right now, so it’s not surprising that Democrats are the betting favorites to take back the House of Representatives. They might even win the Senate, though that’s probably less likely. Based on where this year’s 35 This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Modern business communication: Why it’s time to upgrade your phone system Built around a landmark: LeBlanc & Fresina’s award-winning Parade Home Daily Report Poll What should be Congress’ top priority in regulating college sports? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects