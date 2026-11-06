Politics & Policy

‘LaPolitics’: A rare Democratic pickup in the Louisiana House

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By Jeremy Alford
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Here’s something you don’t hear that often in Louisiana: Democrats have flipped a Republican seat in the Legislature.  Former Kenner City Council member Gregory Carroll led a three-person field with 62% of the vote this week, giving the Democratic Party House District 92 in Jefferson Parish. Carroll will replace former Rep. Joe Stagni, a moderate

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