Politics & Policy ‘LaPolitics’: A rare Democratic pickup in the Louisiana House November 6, 2026 By Jeremy Alford Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google (File Photo) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Here’s something you don’t hear that often in Louisiana: Democrats have flipped a Republican seat in the Legislature. Former Kenner City Council member Gregory Carroll led a three-person field with 62% of the vote this week, giving the Democratic Party House District 92 in Jefferson Parish. Carroll will replace former Rep. Joe Stagni, a moderate This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners EisnerAmper: Rooted in Baton Rouge, invested in the Gulf Coast’s future Eighteen Under 18: Meet the young leaders making a difference in... Daily Report Poll Should Louisiana actively recruit more AI data centers? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects