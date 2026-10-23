Banking & FinanceReal Estate Landmark Bank moves closer to planting its flag in Baton Rouge October 23, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google (iStock.com/asbe) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Landmark Bank’s planned entrance into the Baton Rouge market cleared a key hurdle this week with the issuance of a building permit for its first Capital City branch. Permit filings show the bank plans to construct a one-and-a-half-story building with a three-lane drive-thru on Jefferson Highway near Cypress Lake Drive. Cincinnati-based DEI Inc. is the This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Listening to your body: What every woman should know about endometrial... Modern business communication: Why it’s time to upgrade your phone system Daily Report Poll Do you support the SEC’s new nine-game conference football schedule? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects