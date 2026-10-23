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Landmark Bank moves closer to planting its flag in Baton Rouge

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By Jordan Arceneaux
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Landmark Bank’s planned entrance into the Baton Rouge market cleared a key hurdle this week with the issuance of a building permit for its first Capital City branch. Permit filings show the bank plans to construct a one-and-a-half-story building with a three-lane drive-thru on Jefferson Highway near Cypress Lake Drive. Cincinnati-based DEI Inc. is the

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