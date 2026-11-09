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Lafayette investor acquires Baton Rouge DoubleTree hotel for $10.9M

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By Jordan Arceneaux
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The DoubleTree by Hilton Baton Rouge is located at Interstate 10 and College Drive and just five miles from downtown Baton Rouge. (FILE PHOTO)
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Lafayette hotel investor Gaurang Patel has purchased the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel on Constitution Avenue in Baton Rouge for $10.9 million, according to a transaction filed Friday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. Patel acquired the 127-room hotel through his Elite Hotels entity from Hospitality Investors Trust, formerly known as American

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