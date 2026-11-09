Hospitality & TourismReal Estate Lafayette investor acquires Baton Rouge DoubleTree hotel for $10.9M November 9, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google The DoubleTree by Hilton Baton Rouge is located at Interstate 10 and College Drive and just five miles from downtown Baton Rouge. (FILE PHOTO) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Lafayette hotel investor Gaurang Patel has purchased the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel on Constitution Avenue in Baton Rouge for $10.9 million, according to a transaction filed Friday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. Patel acquired the 127-room hotel through his Elite Hotels entity from Hospitality Investors Trust, formerly known as American This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners EisnerAmper: Rooted in Baton Rouge, invested in the Gulf Coast’s future Magnet Mania puts East Baton Rouge’s magnet programs in the spotlight Daily Report Poll How much are borrowing costs affecting your business decisions? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects