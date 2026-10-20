Sports & Entertainment

Kingfish draw more than triple the crowd at Zydeco’s final home opener

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By Dillon Lowe
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The Baton Rouge Kingfish drew 3,076 fans to their inaugural game Friday night at the Raising Cane’s River Center, more than tripling the 919 attendees drawn to the Baton Rouge Zydeco’s last home opener, venue officials tell Daily Report. The turnout offers an encouraging early sign for the new professional hockey franchise, which is attempting

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