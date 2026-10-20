Sports & Entertainment Kingfish draw more than triple the crowd at Zydeco’s final home opener October 20, 2026 By Dillon Lowe Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/vchal Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. The Baton Rouge Kingfish drew 3,076 fans to their inaugural game Friday night at the Raising Cane’s River Center, more than tripling the 919 attendees drawn to the Baton Rouge Zydeco’s last home opener, venue officials tell Daily Report. The turnout offers an encouraging early sign for the new professional hockey franchise, which is attempting This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Modern business communication: Why it’s time to upgrade your phone system Mercedes-Benz: Innovation and safety for every driver Daily Report Poll What is the most important step data center developers should take to earn greater public trust? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects