Law Jones Walker names new Baton Rouge office head as Brandon Black moves to Cajun Industries October 12, 2026 By Dillon Lowe Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Jones Walker’s office in downtown Baton Rouge. (File photo) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Jones Walker has tapped longtime corporate attorney Ted Jones to lead its Baton Rouge office, placing him in charge of the firm’s local operations and strategic expansion efforts as his predecessor prepares to depart for an executive role at one of the Capital Region’s largest construction companies. Ted Jones. (Courtesy Jones This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners A legacy that continues to move FranU forward: 10 years of... Listening to your body: What every woman should know about endometrial... Daily Report Poll Should the federal government require safety testing before advanced AI systems are released? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects