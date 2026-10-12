Law

Jones Walker names new Baton Rouge office head as Brandon Black moves to Cajun Industries

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By Dillon Lowe
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Jones Walker’s office in downtown Baton Rouge. (File photo)
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Jones Walker has tapped longtime corporate attorney Ted Jones to lead its Baton Rouge office, placing him in charge of the firm’s local operations and strategic expansion efforts as his predecessor prepares to depart for an executive role at one of the Capital Region’s largest construction companies. Ted Jones. (Courtesy Jones

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