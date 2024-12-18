Strictly Business Episode 23: Congressman Garret Graves

What economic opportunities are on the horizon for Louisiana? How will the state’s role in national and global energy production change over the next several decades? And what national policy reforms are needed to help small businesses?

Departing Republican Congressman Garret Graves shares those insights and more—including key lessons learned—in this episode of Strictly Business.

Strictly Business is powered by Business Report and presented by Insperity and the East Baton Rouge Parish Library. Register now.