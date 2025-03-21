Honoring 2025 Hall of Fame Laureate Jay Campbell

Travel elsewhere around the country, and it’s hard to find the abundance of family-owned independent supermarkets that thrive across the Capital Region. Outlets like Calandro’s, Calvin’s Bocage Market, Matherne’s, Alexander’s and Oak Point Market are among the scores of retailers across the Baton Rouge area that lure shoppers with local and gourmet items alongside competitively priced staples.

As Business Report writes in its latest issue, many similar independent supermarkets across the nation were unable to compete with national conglomerates, but the Capital Region’s numerous independents learned to up their game—thanks in large part to the work of J.H. “Jay” Campbell, the longtime executive and former president and CEO of Associated Grocers who is one of Business Report’s 2025 Hall of Fame laureates.

Campbell retired from AG in 2017 after a 41-year career at AG that included a variety of roles, having guided the company’s transformation into an efficient distribution center and provider of extensive retail support services. Sales under Campbell’s tenure increased significantly. By 2005, a decade into his leadership, 10-year sales had almost doubled to $4.7 billion from $2.5 billion. Dividends distributed to member owners during the same period jumped to $20.4 million from $7.2 million.

Today, the Anselmo Drive company has more than 650 full-time employees and annual sales topping $800 million, with member stores spanning Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Campbell, loathe to retire outright, continues working with AG and other companies as a consultant.

