Episode 21: Secrets of the Best Places to Work

How do you build an award-winning workplace culture?

In its October 2024 episode, Strictly Business answers that question with a panel of three executives at the helm of some of the Best Places to Work in the Capital Region. They’ll be honored at the October Louisiana Business Symposium.

This episode features Lucas Spielfogel, executive director of the Baton Rouge Youth Coalition; Dan Ducote of Enginuity Global; and Justin Alford, co-owner of Benny’s Car Wash. They share their strategies for retaining the right talent in their organizations, how they encourage innovation and creativity among their teams, significant changes they’ve made to their workplace culture and more.