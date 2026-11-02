Sports & Entertainment

Inside the vision for St. George’s proposed sports center

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By Jordan Arceneaux
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Plans for the proposed St. George Sports Center will be up for discussion Monday, with the Zoning Commission set to review the project’s final development plan and site plan. The proposal calls for a two-story, 173,500-square-foot civic complex building with indoor sports courts on roughly 11.5 acres along Antioch Road near Airline Highway in the

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