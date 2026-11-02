Sports & Entertainment Inside the vision for St. George’s proposed sports center November 2, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Illustration: iStock.com/matimix Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Plans for the proposed St. George Sports Center will be up for discussion Monday, with the Zoning Commission set to review the project’s final development plan and site plan. The proposal calls for a two-story, 173,500-square-foot civic complex building with indoor sports courts on roughly 11.5 acres along Antioch Road near Airline Highway in the This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Magnet Mania puts East Baton Rouge’s magnet programs in the spotlight Stronger employees, stronger workplaces: The value of professional development Daily Report Poll Is your workforce ready for the AI revolution? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects