IndustryInsider Biden administration means regulatory whiplash for industry By Sam Barnes - February 9, 2021 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print OBAMA 2.0: President Joe Biden is not only expected to reinstate industry regulations removed under the Trump administration, but his wide-ranging moratorium on new oil and gas leasing on U.S. lands is not popular with industry officials. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) President Joe Biden’s Cabinet picks—and his early regulatory actions—aren’t being well-received by industry, but the outlook is far from dire. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for about $1 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in