Energy

Industry leaders explore Louisiana’s energy future

By Daily Report Staff
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Louisiana’s next phase of industrial development, driven by artificial intelligence data centers, advanced nuclear power, lithium production and SpaceX, will be the focus of a Nov. 11 video podcast presented by 10/12 Industry Report.  The 11 a.m. discussion, ”Louisiana’s Next Energy Frontiers,” will feature Entergy Louisiana President and CEO Phillip May, Louisiana Economic Development chief

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