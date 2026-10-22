Energy Industry leaders explore Louisiana’s energy future October 22, 2026 By Daily Report Staff Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/aydinmutlu Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Louisiana’s next phase of industrial development, driven by artificial intelligence data centers, advanced nuclear power, lithium production and SpaceX, will be the focus of a Nov. 11 video podcast presented by 10/12 Industry Report. The 11 a.m. discussion, ”Louisiana’s Next Energy Frontiers,” will feature Entergy Louisiana President and CEO Phillip May, Louisiana Economic Development chief This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Listening to your body: What every woman should know about endometrial... New city, new opportunity: Building St. George Daily Report Poll What should Louisiana prioritize to make the most of its energy and industrial boom? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects