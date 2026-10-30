Economic DevelopmentReal Estate Indiana developer revives plans for 218-acre industrial development in Zachary October 30, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/Akacin Phonsawat Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. An out-of-state developer is taking another run at developing a nearly 218-acre tract on Samuels Road in Zachary, this time proposing a planned unit development that could include up to 3 million square feet of industrial space. A new application filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Planning Commission calls for rezoning the property at This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Magnet Mania puts East Baton Rouge’s magnet programs in the spotlight Stronger employees, stronger workplaces: The value of professional development Daily Report Poll Do you think LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt will enter the 2027 NFL draft or remain at LSU for another year? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects