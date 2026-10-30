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Indiana developer revives plans for 218-acre industrial development in Zachary

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By Jordan Arceneaux
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An out-of-state developer is taking another run at developing a nearly 218-acre tract on Samuels Road in Zachary, this time proposing a planned unit development that could include up to 3 million square feet of industrial space. A new application filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Planning Commission calls for rezoning the property at

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