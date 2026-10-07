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Iberville Parish is floating its own version of Ascension’s RiverPlex MegaPark

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By Dillon Lowe
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Iberville Parish officials are laying the groundwork for a new industrial zone modeled after the booming RiverPlex MegaPark in neighboring Ascension Parish. But Iberville Parish President Chris Daigle cautions that the concept remains in its earliest stages. “This is an early, preliminary plan. … It’s a preliminary scope of industrial overlay that we want to

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