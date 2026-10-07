Economic DevelopmentEnergy Iberville Parish is floating its own version of Ascension’s RiverPlex MegaPark October 7, 2026 By Dillon Lowe Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/Burak Sür Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Iberville Parish officials are laying the groundwork for a new industrial zone modeled after the booming RiverPlex MegaPark in neighboring Ascension Parish. But Iberville Parish President Chris Daigle cautions that the concept remains in its earliest stages. “This is an early, preliminary plan. … It’s a preliminary scope of industrial overlay that we want to This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Magnet Mania puts East Baton Rouge’s magnet programs in the spotlight Listening to your body: What every woman should know about endometrial... Daily Report Poll What should Capital Region employers prioritize most to attract and retain talent? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects