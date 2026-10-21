Economic Development

Iberville Parish explores creating an industrial development board

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By Jordan Arceneaux
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Iberville Parish officials on Tuesday discussed creating an industrial development board that could give the parish more flexibility to offer tax incentives for retail, hotel and other commercial projects beyond traditional manufacturing investments. Parish President Chris Daigle introduced the idea during his report at the parish council meeting before attorney Troy Villa outlined how an

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