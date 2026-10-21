Economic Development Iberville Parish explores creating an industrial development board October 21, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Illustration: iStock.com/MTStock Studio Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Iberville Parish officials on Tuesday discussed creating an industrial development board that could give the parish more flexibility to offer tax incentives for retail, hotel and other commercial projects beyond traditional manufacturing investments. Parish President Chris Daigle introduced the idea during his report at the parish council meeting before attorney Troy Villa outlined how an This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners New city, new opportunity: Building St. George Listening to your body: What every woman should know about endometrial... Daily Report Poll What should Louisiana prioritize to make the most of its energy and industrial boom? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects