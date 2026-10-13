Banking & Finance How to finish 2026 strong and start 2027 stronger, according to a local banking exec October 13, 2026 By Dillon Lowe Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/FabrikaCr Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Robert Stuart, Hancock Whitney’s Greater Baton Rouge regional president, shares five financial planning tips to help business owners close out the year and prepare for what’s next. Robert Stuart, Hancock Whitney’s Greater Baton Rouge regional president. (Courtesy) Get your financial advisers around the same table. October and November are ideal times This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Magnet Mania puts East Baton Rouge’s magnet programs in the spotlight A legacy that continues to move FranU forward: 10 years of... Daily Report Poll What best describes the return your company is seeing from AI? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects