Banking & Finance

How to finish 2026 strong and start 2027 stronger, according to a local banking exec

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By Dillon Lowe
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Robert Stuart, Hancock Whitney’s Greater Baton Rouge regional president, shares five financial planning tips to help business owners close out the year and prepare for what’s next. Robert Stuart, Hancock Whitney’s Greater Baton Rouge regional president. (Courtesy) Get your financial advisers around the same table. October and November are ideal times

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