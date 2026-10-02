Real Estate How the Baton Rouge commercial real estate market fared in August October 2, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/Goads Agency Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. East Baton Rouge Parish’s commercial real estate market continued to cool in August, with overall sales volume and transaction activity declining for the fourth consecutive month, according to Elifin’s latest figures. Trailing 12-month sales volume totaled $887.8 million at the end of August, down 3.04% from $915.7 million a month earlier. Deal velocity also fell This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Modern business communication: Why it’s time to upgrade your phone system Listening to your body: What every woman should know about endometrial... Daily Report Poll What best describes your company’s current hiring approach? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects