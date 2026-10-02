Real Estate

How the Baton Rouge commercial real estate market fared in August

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By Jordan Arceneaux
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East Baton Rouge Parish’s commercial real estate market continued to cool in August, with overall sales volume and transaction activity declining for the fourth consecutive month, according to Elifin’s latest figures. Trailing 12-month sales volume totaled $887.8 million at the end of August, down 3.04% from $915.7 million a month earlier. Deal velocity also fell

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