Ascension Business ReportHealthcare

How Revolution Wellness is rethinking primary care in Ascension Parish

Jordan Arceneaux
Jordan Arceneaux
By Jordan Arceneaux
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Revolution Wellness co-owners Holly Valentine [left] and Jordan Brignac. Photo courtesy of Revolution Wellness.
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A year after opening its doors in Ascension Parish, Revolution Wellness is betting patients will pay directly for something its founders found increasingly difficult to provide in a traditional health care setting: time. Nurse practitioners Jordan Brignac and Holly Valentine opened the Prairieville practice in September 2025 with a direct primary care model that bypasses

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