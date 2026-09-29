Ascension Business ReportHealthcare How Revolution Wellness is rethinking primary care in Ascension Parish Jordan Arceneaux September 29, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Revolution Wellness co-owners Holly Valentine [left] and Jordan Brignac. Photo courtesy of Revolution Wellness. Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. A year after opening its doors in Ascension Parish, Revolution Wellness is betting patients will pay directly for something its founders found increasingly difficult to provide in a traditional health care setting: time. Nurse practitioners Jordan Brignac and Holly Valentine opened the Prairieville practice in September 2025 with a direct primary care model that bypasses This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only logged-in members may read or post comments. Log in From Our Partners Modern business communication: Why it’s time to upgrade your phone system A legacy that continues to move FranU forward: 10 years of... Daily Report Poll What should be Congress’ top priority in regulating college sports? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects