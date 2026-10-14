Healthcare

How Mary Bird Perkins has stayed independent in a consolidating healthcare industry

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By Dillon Lowe
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Jonas Fontenot, CEO of Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. (File photo)
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At a time when more and more independent healthcare providers are being absorbed into larger hospital systems, Baton Rouge’s Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center has taken a different approach, forging partnerships with those systems while maintaining its independence. President and CEO Jonas Fontenot says Mary Bird Perkins’ business model has become exceedingly rare. He knows

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