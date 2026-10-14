Healthcare How Mary Bird Perkins has stayed independent in a consolidating healthcare industry October 14, 2026 By Dillon Lowe Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Jonas Fontenot, CEO of Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. (File photo) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. At a time when more and more independent healthcare providers are being absorbed into larger hospital systems, Baton Rouge’s Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center has taken a different approach, forging partnerships with those systems while maintaining its independence. President and CEO Jonas Fontenot says Mary Bird Perkins’ business model has become exceedingly rare. He knows This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Magnet Mania puts East Baton Rouge’s magnet programs in the spotlight Modern business communication: Why it’s time to upgrade your phone system Daily Report Poll What is your company’s primary strategy for managing rising costs heading into 2027? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects